Farm cooperatives can play key role in achieving $5 trillion economy: Tomar

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Farm and allied sector cooperatives have a huge potential to play a key role in making India a $ 5 trillion economy in next five years, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.
However, the cooperatives need a push to compete in the global market, he said at the inauguration of the first ever three-day India International Cooperatives Trade Fair here. The Minister also launched startup scheme ‘Yuva Sahakar’ and NGO Sahakar Bharti’s ‘Simply Desi’ brand to promote products manufactured by cooperatives.
“The Prime Minister has given a target of achieving $ 5 trillion economy. We can achieve this if we focus on “Gaon, Gharib and Kisan (villages, poor and farmers). And cooperatives have potential and can play a big role in achieving this target,” Tomar said. The cooperative culture is not new to India and there is a need to strengthen and enable them to compete in the global market, he said.
Some cooperatives like IFFCO and Amul have been able to operate on a large scale in the country as well as compete at global level. But there is potential and opportunity for other cooperatives to rise, he added. The Minister said promotion of farm cooperatives can help in doubling farmers’ income as well as boost agri-export from the current $ 30 billion to $ 60 billion in next five years.
Stating that the central government resources are not sufficient to promote cooperatives, Tomar said state governments need to give thrust and support them. Cooperatives should not just limit to lending and running ration shops, he said. The international cooperative trade fair provides an opportunity to over 120 participating cooperative units to learn branding, marketing as well as cooperative business model of other countries, he added.
The trade fair is being organised by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in association with Bangkok-based international organisation NEDAC and India’s cooperatives like Nafed with support of agriculture, commerce and external affairs ministries.
Ministers of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Uttarkhand Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and NCDC Managing Director Sundeep Kumar Nayak were also present at the event.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...