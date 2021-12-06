Farm equipment maker KisanKraft gets order for 5,000 inter-cultivators from Nepal

KisanKraft, the Bengaluru-based agri equipment maker for small and medium-sized farmers, has bagged an order for 5,000 inter-cultivators from Nepal.

This is the first major export order for KisanKraft, which has started manufacturing a range of equipment including inter-cultivators and water pumps at its newly commissioned plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

“We have been receiving high interest for our machines from many SAARC countries and Africa. The export order from Nepal for 5,000 inter-cultivators is worth about ₹20 crore, and we expect to get more export orders soon,” said Ankit Chitalia, CEO, KisanKraft Ltd.

“Our machines have been proven in tough agricultural conditions in India, and there is a huge similarity in plot sizes, paying capacity, target usages among farmers in these countries,” Chitalia said.

KisanKraft has an annual manufacturing capacity of 75,000 inter-cultivators in Nellore. The company is expanding its facility to manufacture other equipment such as brush cutters and reapers.

“Our commitment to provide high-quality machinery to small farmers at an affordable price, has been recognised and rewarded by customers. India is in a strong position to reduce dependence on imports of farm machinery and also emerge as a manufacturing hub for exports,” said Ravindra Agrawal, Chairman, KisanKraft Limited.

The Nellore factory, equipped with latest CNC machines, presses and an ROHS compliant powder coating line with Zero Liquid Discharge and testing facilities, is designed to cater to the huge demand for these products in India and abroad, Agarwal said.