Farm exports plummet 8% in April-May period

India’s farm exports have suffered early setback in the current financial year despite its flagship product, the basmati rice, clocking 19 per cent growth for April-May period in rupee terms on higher volumes.

Overall exports of farm products for the period declined 8 per cent to ₹20,345 crore over ₹22,050 crore clocked during the corresponding period last year. Dip in volumes of products such as non-basmati rice, guargum and pulses, coupled with lower realisations, has pulled down the shipment volumes for the April-May period.

Basmati exports rose 19 per cent to ₹6,488 crore during the period as against ₹5,451 crore, despite a marginal dip in per unit realisation. In volume terms, the basmati shipments increased 14 per cent to 8.64 lakh tonnes. Non-basmati rice shipments have more than halved to ₹2,046 crore for the period from ₹4,357 crore. Non-basmati exports have more than halved to 7.11 lakh tonnes in volume during the period.

Though buffalo meat volumes grew marginally to 1.96 lakh tonnes, the realisations were impacted because of a dip in per unit pricing. Buffalo meat exports fell by 2 per cent to ₹3,851 crore. Guargum exports declined by about 6 per cent to ₹817 crore, while pulses shipments declined by about 60 per cent to ₹184 crore. Exports of fresh fruits also declined 3 per cent to ₹1,072 crore.

However, exports of groundnuts grew 16 per cent to ₹641 crore, while dairy products rose 12 per cent to touch ₹500 crore. Exports of fruits, vegetables and juices have also registered a growth.