When creating a perfume, each natural ingredient has its own distinct personality and character. These ingredients originate from different soils and climatic conditions, passing through the hands of farmers and carrying their unique stories.

Given that the fragrance industry has a significant impact on both the environment and human communities, the fragrance industry is going through a major change. This shift is part of a larger movement towards developing eco-friendly fragrances that not only have a pleasant scent but also contribute positively to the planet.

The global natural fragrances market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 7.5 per cent from 2022 to 2030, as stated in the Market Research Future Report. It is estimated that by 2030, the market will have a value of $48.3 billion.

As consumers become more discerning, there is a growing demand for transparency and accountability in all aspects of production and consumption.

Therefore, it becomes essential for fragrance houses to use high-quality ingredients and also incorporate sustainability, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility in their core principles.

Ethical and responsible sourcing of ingredients

The journey towards achieving sustainability starts with the acquisition of raw materials. By responsibly sourcing ingredients, we can address the impact of growing environmental pressures on our supply chains.

This approach allows us to maintain a steady supply of natural resources, protect biodiversity, and provide support to local communities.

Today, both brands and consumers have higher expectations. People now want to know the origins of their products, their composition, and be confident that they have been produced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

Consequently, the work of fragrance makers must take these new demands into account. Meeting these more complex requirements and ensuring long-term supply is no longer just about discovering new exceptional raw materials. It is essential to ensure that the extraction of oil from a plant tree or herb, or scented wood is sustainable and respects the environment.

For example, L’Oreal has committed to tracking the origins of all renewable raw materials, implementing sustainable farming methods, and protecting biodiversity and forests.

The company has vowed that by 2030, 95 per cent of its ingredients will be sustainable, utilising bio-based materials, abundant minerals, or circular processes.

As a leading supplier of fragrances and flavours based in India, we possess an extensive selection of unique fragrance combinations that feature native captives and their derivatives sourced from nature.

These trademark fragrance components are solely cultivated in India and are exclusive to our company. With a century of expertise invested in these natural captives and their derivatives, it is crucial for a creative house like ours to maintain a strong connection to the traditional roots of scent-making.

Collaborating with farmers

Nowadays, brands are increasingly embracing the use of ethically sourced ingredients, with a focus on supporting the communities involved in their cultivation and preserving ecosystems.

The goal is to find the most exceptional and aromatic raw materials by collaborating with producers who value their roots. Building a strong relationship of trust with these farmers, some of whom employ traditional methods deeply entrenched in local cultures, is essential.

For instance, a brand may choose to partner with local farmers to sustainably harvest jasmine or tuberose, ensuring that the soil remains fertile while providing a reliable income for the farmers and a renewable resource for the company.

Similarly, let’s say, sandalwood could be sourced from a location where sustainable practices protect the local ecosystem and guarantee the replanting and preservation of trees.

To achieve this, it is important to understand and address the fears and challenges faced by these farmers. Such partnerships ensure that every ingredient is responsibly harvested with minimal impact on the environment.

Chanel, a leader in the use of sustainably-sourced natural ingredients, has established four open-air laboratories worldwide.

These labs focus on growing plants like vanilla and camellias, all while preserving the environment. Local farmers are involved in cultivating high-quality plants and provided with education on sustainable farming practices. Additionally, fair-trade supply chains have been put in place to support and empower the local community.

Importance of high-quality ingredients

Creating exceptional scents that not only bring joy to the senses but also uphold environmental and ethical principles relies on the use of high-quality ingredients. In the fragrance industry, sustainability and quality control play a vital role.

By adhering to strict purity and potency standards, quality control ensures that each ingredient used in fragrances is of superior quality, resulting in consistent and exquisite olfactory experiences.

To stand out in the fragrance market, companies can distinguish themselves by prioritising the use of high-quality ingredients and embracing sustainable practices. By collaborating closely with knowledgeable producers, fragrance houses can guarantee the finest ingredients.

This collaboration allows them to oversee every aspect of the production process, from cultivation to extraction, ensuring that the natural characteristics and potency of the raw materials are preserved. Moreover, a company’s steadfast commitment to these values positions them as industry leaders and a brand worthy of support.

The final word

To meet the evolving demands of modern consumers, fragrance houses need to adjust to dynamic markets and environments.

This includes giving priority to ethical business practices and understanding the significance of environmental preservation through partnerships with farmers to acquire natural ingredients.

Only then can these ingredients be traced back to their origins where they were carefully harvested, produced, and cultivated by real individuals, enabling us to craft perfumes that have a meaningful connection to our surrounding world.

The author is Managing Director, Sacheerome