Farmer groups protest against agri laws in Punjab, Haryana

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Over 5,00,000 farmers and farm workers held demonstrations at 2,500 locations in 18 States blocking road traffic for 4 hours demanding the repeal of three recently-passed farm legislations by the government, according to a statement from All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which called for the protest.
AIKSCC, a coalition of over 200 farmer groups across the country, said the demonstration was massive in Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. There were protests in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
“The protesting farmers adhered to non-violent civil disobedience throughout the country and despite thousands of locations of protest, not a single untoward incident has been reported. As previously announced, during the blockade, ambulances, vehicles carrying sick persons, petrol and LPG were given free passage,” said the AIKSCC statement.
A large number of farmer organisations which are not affiliated to AIKSCC also came in support of the protest for the first time. Apart from many independent farmer groups from Punjab and Haryana, farmer groups associated with right-wing Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh also joined hands with AIKSCC for the agitation. The decision to hold a joint demonstration was taken on October 27 at a meeting of AIKSCC members and farmer groups in Punjab and Haryana that are protesting against the laws since they were passed.
The widespread protest has busted the Centre’s claim that the protests against the farm laws are confined to a few places, said the AIKSCC.
All India Kisan Sabha, the country’s largest farmer organization and a constituent of AIKSCC, said workers belonging to various trade unions, under the banner of Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, expressed solidarity with farmers and supported their demonstration.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...