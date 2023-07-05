FarmERP, a provider of ERP-based farm management platforms, has included eight languages, including Spanish and French, to its Smart Agritech Platform. With this update, FarmERP now supports English, Spanish, French, Russian, Vietnamese, Turkish, Thai, and Arabic languages on its app.

A media statement said that European and West African users will now be able to access the comprehensive features and resources of the platform in their native language. This expansion aims to reduce access barriers to information and extend the platform’s reach to other countries.

By offering multi-language support, the platform aims to bridge language barriers and facilitate seamless collaboration and knowledge sharing across borders, it said.

FarmERP’s platform is currently used across 120 crop varieties over 6,75,000 acres of land. It has directly or indirectly helped 1.5 million farmers achieve higher productivity, revenues, viability, and traceability, it said.

The company has deployed its software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, serving farms in more than 30 countries. The company is now expanding into the European and US markets.

FarmERP’s smart farming app incorporates IoT, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other advanced technology solutions. Additionally, through its proprietary offering — FarmGYAN — the app provides insights into various parameters and promotes predictive and precision farming, it said.

Quoting Sanjay Borkar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FarmERP, the statement said, “We believe that language should never hinder access to vital agricultural information and resources. This language addition will ensure that millions of farmers worldwide have easy access to information and a frictionless experience. Our mission is to empower farmers across the globe by enhancing their productivity, predictability, and profitability, regardless of the language they speak. The goal is to enable farmers to leverage our platform and drive sustainable agricultural growth.”

