Farmers allege rampant plantation of HT cotton in Telangana

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Under the new regulated cropping system, farmers in Telangana have grown cotton on 60 lakh acres, settig a new record.
Timely rains and sumptuous water resources accrued due to the new irrigation projects put the cotton farmers in an advantageous situation.
But the farmers’ union leaders are worried that nearly a tenth of the cotton crop is covered by HT (herbicide tolerant) cotton, which doesn’t have any legal sanction. It is being grown on about 5-6 lakh acres in the State, with the farmers getting access to the seed from across the State borders.
Asked whether reports of rampant plantation of HT cotton is true, S Malla Reddy, Vice-President of All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said illegal HT cottonseeds continue to sneak into the State, putting the interests of farmers in danger.
A third generation genetically engineered product, herbicide tolerant (HT) cotton gives the plant the ability to withstand herbicide sprays as the latter kills the weed around. The technology, however, has not been received the go-ahead by the Genetic Engineering Approval Committee (GEAC).
“The Government vigilance teams have raided the illegal stocks and seized over 30,000 kg of seeds. This, however, is very small considering the acreage under HT cotton. Cases have been booked but on mild grounds,” he said.
While the government is tight-lipped about the incidents, the seed industry admits to the fact that unscrupulous elements continue to smuggle the seed from the neighbouring States.
Requesting anonymity, a top executive of the chemical pesticides industry, too, admits to the sowing of HT cotton in large tracts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the absence of relevant permissions, the research into the third generation Bt product has come to a halt in the country.
With pinkbollworm developing resistance to Bollgard-II, farmers don’t have a viable option in cotton and have begun to bet on the HT cotton, resulting in the heavy smuggling of seeds.
“Margins are very heavy in HT cottonseed sales as they don’t need to pay any royalty on technology or any other overheads,” the pesticide industry executive said.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...