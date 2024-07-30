A coalition of farmers’ organisations and scientists has expressed serious concerns over the recent launch of two herbicide-tolerant (HT) basmati rice varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

They called for the immediate withdrawal of these HT rice varieties from the market. They also call for a thorough review of India’s regulatory framework for agricultural technologies and a shift towards sustainable farming practices.

The coalition comprises agricultural scientists, public health experts, and representatives from farmers’ organisations.

In a letter to the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfarei Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the coalition argued that these varieties, engineered to tolerate the herbicide Imazethapyr, pose significant risks to public health, the environment, and country’s agricultural sector.

The HT rice varieties — Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985 — were developed using non-GM techniques but have sparked controversy due to the potential consequences of widespread use of Imazethapyr.

They contend that the herbicide could lead to the emergence of super-weeds, increased chemical residues in food, and adverse health effects for farmers and consumers.

They alleged that Imazethapyr is not legally registered for use in paddy cultivation in the country. It’s registered uses are only for soyabean, groundnut, black gram, green gram and red gram.

“The widespread adoption of HT crops could lead to monocultures, reduced biodiversity, and long-term environmental harm. The use of herbicides poses potential health risks to farmers, farm workers, and consumers through exposure to toxic chemicals,” they said in the letter.

They also felt that the reliance on HT seeds and herbicides could increase costs for farmers and impact agricultural laborers.