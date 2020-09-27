Farmers call for Karnataka bandh on Monday over farm Bills

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Farmer outfits in Karnataka have called for a State-wide bandh on Monday (September 28) protesting the APMC amendments and land reforms Act.
Over 110 organisations across the State have extended their support to the Monday’s bandh, said Kurubur Shantakumar, President of the Karnataka Cane Growers Association. About 34 farmers, labour and Dalit outfits have been protesting the farm sector reforms in the State over past few days.
On Saturday, the BJP Government in Karnataka was successful in passing the amendments to APMC Act and the land reforms act in the Assembly. The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill were passed in the Assembly on Saturday.
The APMC reforms gives farmers a choice to sell their produce at the farm gates and curtails the powers of the local APMCs, while the amendments to land reforms act liberalises farm land ownership.
PTI adds: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the State-wide bandh called by various farmers’ outfits.
Assuring that the people can carry on with their day-to- day activities normally without any fear, the state government warned against any move to forcefully enforce the bandh.
“I had called leaders of farmers organisations and discussed with them the stand of our government and the desire of the Prime Minister (which) is pro-farmer,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.
