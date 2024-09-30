Farmers leaders from the five States in the South have asked the Union Government to hold widespread consultations across the country before preparing a national policy on genetically modified crops.

Representatives of over 40 farmers associations from different Southern States met on Sunday to discuss various issues around genetically modified crops.

The meeting was organised in the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court directive to the Union Government, asking it to formulate a national policy on GM crops in consultation with all stakeholders, including farmers and State Governments.

At the end of the conference, the associations passed a set of resolutions saying that the country didn’t require GM seeds and organisms. They said the apex court had ordered the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change to evolve a national policy on

GM crops through public consultations involving all stakeholders.

“We welcome this order from the court. We will work unitedly to protect farmers from the false promises of biotech proponents and short-term lures. The MoEF&CC should undertake widespread and visible consultative processes to evolve the policy,” Anvesh Reddy, Telangana State Kisan Congress President, said.

The farmers’ leaders wanted the Union Government to involve State governments in the consultation process.

“We express serious apprehension that the government would prefer to formulate a GM Crops Promotion and Facilitation Policy. Instead, we are asking the government to formulate a Biosafety Protection Policy, addressing biosafety and biosecurity, as well as socioeconomic considerations,” they said.

One of the resolutions adopted by the conference alleged that modern biotechnology was a costly and unsafe formula. “It is being pushed with false promises, to capture and control our farming systems. We reject it,” it said.

The farmers also oppose assigning Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) on seeds and genetic material to seed companies.

“The Supreme Court’s order clearly states that the policy should be formulated after consultative processes. In the past 10 years, we have even seen laws being thrust without any consultations on the country and on farmers,” Anvesh Reddy said.

Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, former Agriculture Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, said the failure of Bt cotton should guide the government in formulating any policy.