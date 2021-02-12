Farmers can benefit by converting their old tractors to CNG-based tractors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Older diesel tractors can be converted to CNG-based tractors resulting in savings for farmers with the official launch of a CNG-based conversion kit for tractors. Farmers can also get benefited by converting their older diesel-based tractors to CNG-run vehicles, at a time when the country is considering a vehicle scrapping policy.
Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said this in a conference, adding that he converted his own tractor for this pilot project, which has resulted in significant savings.
“All those who convert their diesel tractors to CNG-based tractors by retrofitting will definitely benefit (through increased life) …. The emission standards of these tractors are so good (compared to the diesel-based vehicles) that these vehicles will certainly pass the fitness test,” Gadkari said responding to BusinessLine query. He said cotton and rice straw can be used to produce CNG as well.
“This tractor conversion is a pilot project, and has some imported components from an Italian company,” said Gadkari. He added there is scope to run all buses and tractors on bio-CNG as well, raw material for which can be sourced from farmers. The cost for such conversion kits for commercial use is being worked out and Gadkari hopes it will go down based on larger volumes and further indigenous inputs.
Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Mines Minister Murugesh R Nirani said that they are looking to buy 500 such conversion kits to convert older diesel-based tractors. “We are negotiating the price for such conversion kits with various companies,” he told BusinessLine.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that they will soon allow selling Compressed Bio Gas-through retail outlets.
Use of these tractors across the country can be limited by availability of CNG though several cities and states like Gujarat, Lucknow, Indore, may find takers.
