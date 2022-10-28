For farmers, spending a day in the paddy fields is not something unusual. But it was a completely different day for dozens of farmers who visited the farms run by the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) at Rajendranagar near Hyderabad.

They were taken along the paddy fields in groups by scientists where they were shown paddy varieties that are resistant to drought, salinity and heat. “Farmers were exposed to improved rice production technologies, which will help to break the yield barrier in irrigated ecosystem,” Raman Meenakshi Sundaram, Director of IIRR, said.

The ICAR-run institute opened a counter to sell the seed with improved attributes for the upcoming rabi season at the annual Farmers’ Day organised at the institute’s campus. Sundaram related various research projects that are currently on at the institute. “Our research is focussing on addressing the problems of climate change and breaking the yield barrier,” he said.

Sustainable efforts

He spoke on the need for sustainable efforts while increasing rice production, and protecting natural resources for the future generations.

R. Jagadeeswar, Director of Research Prof. Jayasankar Telangana State Agricultural university, called for judicious use of water, rotation of crops, minimal use of chemical pesticides and cultivation of rice varieties which are suitable for parboiling. “These measures will help the rice farmers in getting more profit,” he said.

S.Hanuman Singh, Director General, National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), asked the farmers to use botanicals for the management of pests.