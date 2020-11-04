Farmers’ efforts to revive river wins Centre’s award

For years, farmers have demanded to resolve the water problem in Agrani river valley. A few years ago, people themselves decided to find a solution and started removing encroachments in the river, widened the dry river basin and constructed six check dams.

As people’s movement gained momentum, government babus and politicians joined the bandwagon. Now this farmers-led water movement in Sangli district has received the Centre’s award for water conservation.

The Agrani river originates at Adsarwadi in Khanapur taluka of Sangli district where agriculture is the main occupation. According to records, the river was flowing 150 years ago in the region but the river dried up due to encroachments and silt accumulation. With no other water source, farmers here depended on wells and water tankers. Despite repeated requests and a series of agitations by villagers demanding to resolve the water problem, the government had turned a blind eye.

Construction begins

Villagers then decided to take the matter in their own hands. In 2013, Sampatrao Pawar, the man who has played a pivotal role in Baliraja water movement in Sangli, along with other villagers, took up the task to widen the river stretch and construct check dams. Some NGOs suggested that villagers must take the government’s permission to start work in the river bed. However, tired of the government’s apathy, villagers started work on their own.

Villagers from Tamkhadi, Jadhavwadi, Gorewadi, Benapur, Balawadi, Karnaje and Sultangade worked 24/7 and completed works costing ₹2 crore at just ₹65 lakh. Today, the river has 50-60 bunds which has helped raise water table and a total of 21 villages and about 28,000 farmers are reaping the benefit. Villagers are now working on changing crop patterns. Many have stopped water-consuming sugarcane and are growing tomatoes and vegetables.

A joint effort

“People’s participation is key in any development work. If people come together they can make a change,” said Pawar.

Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of Maharashtra in a note announced that Agrani rejuvenation has won Jal Shakti Ministry’s National Award for best work in the western region.

Shekhar Gaikwad, State Sugar Commissioner, was quoted by DGIPR saying that the award was an honour of farmers in drought-prone areas. River rejuvenation was completed in one and half year 55 km river stretch was revived, he said.