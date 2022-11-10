Shankar Lal Nagar, a farmer from Bundi district in Rajasthan, had to travel three km from his village last Sunday to buy urea. He spent some eight hours in the queue before he bought the urea.

“First we have to stand in a queue to get the parchi (token) and then have to go to another place to collect the urea and to stand again in line,” he explained.

Nagar wondered when he will be able to meet his full requirement of 30 bags if only 1-2 bags are sold to him per day. “I started at 6 a.m. in the morning and returned at 2 p.m. in the afternoon,” the farmer said, adding that many farmers had stood in the queue since 5 a.m.

“Due to the shortage, they are asking us to take one or two bags and return a week later to buy more,” said Ramdev Gurjar, also of Bundi, Rajasthan. “The sowing of mustard was complete last month itself, and there was a similar scarcity of DAP as it was to be applied before planting to prepare the field,” he said.

Delay in arrival

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, potato farmers complained that they received di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) late. The timely arrival of DAP could have helped farmers, who had to apply a lower quantity and spend a higher amount to procure the crop nutrient.

“There was a delay of a fortnight in getting DAP. After two rakes arrived Wednesday, it will now be enough to meet the demand for the next few days,” said Rajvir Lavanya, president of the Agra unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). As Agra is the hub of the potato-growing Aligarh-Mathura-Agra regions of UP.

Om Prakash, a farmer in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had foreseen such a situation emerging and had purchased some additional bags in August. He has utilised them now. “Both urea and DAP are not available. Even if they are available, the societies are selling these fertilisers only to their members,” Prakash said. Many farmers in Bhind district of MP recently bought fertilisers from nearby Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, where the application of chemical crop nutrients is normally lower than in other districts.

Key rabi-producing states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been hit by the non-availability or delayed supply of fertilisers, urea and DAP this season.

According to official data, the opening stock of DAP, muriate of potash (MOP), and complex (NPKS) as of October 1 was lower at 14 lakh tonnes (lt), 5 lt and 20 lt, respectively, compared to the last three years’ average of 37.05 lt, 12.14 lt and 35.20 lt. Urea is the one where the opening stock at 58 lt is higher than the last three years’ average of 48 lt. The complex variety is a combination of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P), potash (K), and sulphur (S) nutrients.

“As sowing has started earlier than last year in many crops, the government should have ensured its adequate availability,” said an industry expert.

A top fertiliser ministry official recently downplayed the long queue before the retail shops, saying “it is a common thing in railway stations and airports. If a retailer has a wedding in the family and closes the shop for two days, it is natural to see some rush.”

Fertiliser ministry officials had informed the States during the Rabi conference in September that urea availability for the entire season would be 261 lt against the estimated demand for 180 lt, sources said. Similarly, DAP availability has been estimated at 58 lt against 55 lt demand, MOP supply at 15 lt against 14 lt and complex at 76 lt against 57 lt.