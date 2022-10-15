In India, more than 60 per cent of the population is engaged in farming, contributing about 18% of the country’s GDP. Over the past few years, the agro-industry has gone through a roller coaster ride, witnessing changes and advancements in farming approaches and techniques. Technologies have evolved, and sustained innovations prevail to increase yield and reduce costs. Even though farmers can now use smartphones and the internet to learn about the best ways to farm, the rate of adoption of agricultural technologies in India is still not good enough.

Conventional farming practices still dominate India’s agricultural sector. Factors like a lack of trusted sources of information, poor literacy, inability to comprehend scientific messages, and a stubborn belief in traditional systems affect technological adoption. Though modernization isn’t refused altogether, bad communication and complicated infrastructure make farmers hesitant to use new ideas. As a result, the government has devised plans to promote organic farming and might face challenges while convincing farmers to switch on to organic practices.

Scientific improvements

Agtech is undergoing rapid evolution with innovative equipment, farm technology, and farming practices adapted to changing environmental conditions. Digital revolution initiatives in India aim to modernize agricultural techniques and enhance productivity without the use of synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Scientists are committed to educating farmers with the latest scientific improvements and cutting-edge infrastructure. Adopting new technologies along with organic farming practices helps in:

● Increasing farm production

● Preserving soil quality

● Preventing bioaccumulation of chemicals

● Optimizing the use of resources

● Minimizing the cost of production

● Adapting to the changing socio-economic and environmental factors

Thegovernment has introduced several agtech programmes to improve the adoption rates. The “Digital Agriculture Mission” was initiated for 2021–25 to boost the use of blockchain, artificial intelligence, drones and robots, remote sensing, and GIS technology. On the other hand, the Unified Farmer Service Platform (UFSP) integrates core infrastructure, data, tools, and applications to allow IT intervention in the country’s agricultural ecosystem.

Challenges

Farmers encounter several barriers and challenges in comprehending new methods and machinery. More than 44 per cent of women and 25 per cent of men in rural areas are illiterate, suffering from a lack of lucid information and suggestions from trusted sources. Moreover, appointing only one extension worker for every 1,162 farmers challenges the potential for knowledge dissemination. Below are a few more challenges that farmers face on a daily basis.

No accessibility to credible Information

Farmers with years of farming experience are hesitant to adopt new methods. They are pleased to adhere to conventional techniques and oppose change. Moreover, the decision to implement new technologies depends mainly on the information provided by local centers and peers. Providing apt consultation in a simplified manner is difficult due to a lack of credible sources. Farmers still have misconceptions about organic farming and believe their yields and fertility would fall drastically if they avoided chemical fertilizers.

Tough scientific messages

Scientific information is presented in a format unfamiliar to illiterate farmers. Laboratory test reports, benefits of implementing state-of-the-art machinery, and experimental results are provided as journal articles, which are incomprehensible to farmers. As a result, communication between scientists and farmers on new developments turn ineffective. It leads to a reduced interest in interpreting the messages and a lack of confidence in executing the techniques. Moreover, scientists do not consult farmers to analyze their requirements. Consequently, new technological features are often not responsive to farmers’ needs. Farmers are more likely to believe what they see than what they read. Thus, trials of new technologies are a better way to disseminate knowledge.

Complex subsidy models

The government has introduced subsidies to promote agricultural technology in India. Farmers can avail good returns on purchasing quality seeds and new machines. If designed well, subsidization holds the potential to encourage advanced farming. However, subsidy models in the country are complex and distortionary. Companies utilize high subsidies to produce capital-intensive infrastructure that lacks affordability. A capitalist approach like this hurts the goal of improving the agro-market with better products and services that are good for farmers after the sale.

Low access to credits

Government credit facilities involve complex application processes that often discourage farmers from applying. In most cases, they still rely on local money lenders and pay high-interest rates. Also, not being able to get credit makes it hard to use expensive techniques, forcing producers to turn down technologies.

India’s technological prowess and innovation have a promising future in the agricultural industry if leveraged optimally. But ineffective communication, poor farmer education, complicated operation of the existing agro network, and lack of assistance lead to reduced adoption rates. In such a case, government intervention to abridge the demand-supply gap and streamline farmer welfare processes may help the sector overcome its loopholes.

( The author is Managing Director & Co-Founder, Organic Kitchen)