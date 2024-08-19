The Bharatiya Farmer Network, a national collective of farmers, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the development and distribution of herbicide-tolerant (HT) non-Basmati rice varieties.

While acknowledging the work done by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in the development of HT Basmati rice, the network wants those benefits to be extended to a broader spectrum of rice cultivators.

Non-Basmati rice constitutes a major portion of India’s rice production, catering to the domestic and international markets.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister recently, the farmers said that though the country made good progress in rice cultivation, persistent challenges, particularly weed control, pose a significant threat to productivity and profitability.

The letter related various challenges confronting rice farmers, including weed management, water scarcity, and labor shortages. It contended that HT non-Basmati rice varieties could alleviate these issues by reducing the necessity for manual weeding, conserving water, and diminishing cultivation costs.

“Weeds compete aggressively with rice plants for essential resources such as water, sunlight, and nutrients. If left unchecked, weeds often outcompete the crop, resulting in substantial losses for farmers,” Ravichandran Vanchinathan, a leader of the Network, said in the letter.

He argued that HT non-Basmati rice varieties could revolutionise rice farming by effectively addressing the weed problem. By enabling the use of herbicides, these varieties would reduce the need for manual weeding, a labour-intensive and costly practice.

With reduced tillage and flooding requirements, these varieties could contribute to water conservation and lower methane emissions, aligning with India’s sustainable agriculture and climate action goals.

He said small-scale farmers needed to get access to technological advancements through knowledge transfer initiatives and comprehensive training programmes. A science-based approach to agricultural policymaking and a stable regulatory environment is crucial for fostering innovation and investment in the sector.

“We are optimistic about the future of Indian agriculture and the role that herbicide-tolerant rice varieties can play in it. We look forward to continued collaboration with research institutions, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to ensure that these innovations reach all rice farmers,” the letter said.

Also read: Empowering women farmers and promoting climate resilience in Indian agriculture