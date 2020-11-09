Farmers oppose three farm Acts

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Hundreds of farmers from 15 districts of Telangana have gathered here to protest against the three recent farm Acts brought out by the Union Government.
They took part in the daylong dharna organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) held at the Dharna Chowk near the Indira Park.
The AIKSCC has said that a 12-day protest campaign will be organised across the country from November 11.
It will observe Grameen Bandh on November 26.
In the first dharna after the lockdown, the farmers have asked the Central and State Governments to withdraw “the three anti-farmer Acts”, which they said, were detrimental to their interests.
They also wanted the Union Government to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.
“Our farmers require more market yards to be set up in every Mandal, not to close down existing APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees) markets as these Acts are trying to do,” Kiran Kumar Vissa of AIKSCC has said.
“We are demanding that the Telangana Government should take complete responsibility for the crop losses in the recent cyclone. The government should give a compensation of ₹20,000 an acre, he said.
“We are intensifying the struggle to bring pressure on the Union Government to withdraw the Acts. The AIKSCC has given a call for Chalo Delhi November 26,” Vemulapalli Venkatamayya, another AIKSCC leader, said.
