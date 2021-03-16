Farmers question Centre’s agri-commodity import policy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Import of urad (black gram or black matpe) into the country could be affected this year due to the political unrest in Myanmar. But instead of importing urad from other countries, the government must encourage farmers to increase the cultivation of urad and help India to become ‘Atmanirbhar’, say Maharashtra farmers who have questioned the government’s import policies that are affecting the farming community.
During 2019-20, the import of agri-commodities was $19.91 billion and the import of vegetable oils constituted the largest share (48 per cent).
“Higher prices for the food items that are regular in the country would result in more cultivation. More production essentially means that the government will not have to depend on import. The trading community insists on import the moment prices of agriculture produce go just above the MSP. The import policy is harming farmers and farming,” says agriculture analyst Deepak Chavan.
Tur farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha region were expecting about ₹8,500-8,700 per quintal against the MSP of ₹6,000, but the government decided to extend the deadline for allowing tur imports.
“Farmers were expecting to recover losses incurred in cotton and soyabean by selling tur at higher prices. But the government extended the permission for tur import till December 2020 and reduced the rate of raw tur in the market by over ₹2,000 per quintal. How can farmers double their income if the government creates hurdles to achieve it?,” asks farmer PP Pawar.
Interestingly, the Ministry of Agriculture told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that India’s agricultural imports are mainly dominated by vegetable oils, pulses, cashew nuts, fresh fruits and spices. “To reduce dependency on imported pulses and edible oils, government has been implementing various programmes such as National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and NFSM-Oilseeds and Oil Palm, to improve the production of pulses and essential edible oils in the country. Besides, under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), funds are being provided to states for improving the production of pulses,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the House.
He added that with a view to ensure self-sufficiency in agriculture, the government is also implementing several flagship schemes.
“In October last year, the average onion price at Lasalgaon had touched ₹5,000 per quintal as the supply of good quality onion dipped. But prices came down drastically after Centre’s intervention to import onion and ban export. The modal price of red onion immediately came down to ₹1,800 per quintal in Lasalgaon, while the price of summer onion dropped to ₹1,400. The drop continued for months,” says Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Grower’s Association.
He said that the government’s policies and actual actions are contradictory and are harming farmers in a big way.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...