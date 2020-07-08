Farmers seek GI tag for Wada Kolam rice

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
After the Dahanu-Gholvad chikoo fruit from Palghar district of Maharashtra receiving Geographical Indication (GI) tags, efforts are being made to get a GI tag for Wada Kolam rice, which is a unique fragrant variety cultivated in the Wada taluka of the district.
On June 29, a final application was made with GI Registry for getting the tag. The GI Registry is a part of the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks.
Wada Kolam rice variety is cultivated only in coastal Palghar district, which was carved out of the gigantic Thane district in 2014. Palghar has a unique agro-climate due to proximity to the Arabian sea as also to the woody Sahyadri mountain range. The fertile land also produces chikoo or sapota fruit, which received a GI tag in January 2017.
The effort to get the GI tag has been spearheaded by prominent Intellectual Property lawyer Ganesh Hingmire and local farmer families from Wada taluka. Hingmire told BusinessLine that Wada Kolam rice is very much sought after in the market due to its flavour, therefore many rice mill owners mis-sell their rice varieties as Wada Kolam. The GI tag to the rice variety will give better rates to the Wada farmers. It will bring traceability and accountability to the Wada Kolam rice trade.
Farmer Vaibhav Patil from Wada, secretary of the local farmer cooperative society that has undertaken the data gathering and background towards receiving the GI tag, said that in all of Wada taluka only about 250 farmers cultivate the variety over about 2,500 hectares of land. Since the land is fertile, only cow dung is used as manure, no other chemical is used.
However, the variety has a lower yield, as out of 100 quintals of paddy only 45 quintals of polished rice gets produced, while other varieties yield about 55 quintals. Therefore some farmers are less inclined to plant this variety. Today, Wada farmers get ₹40 per kg. But if GI tag is received the rate could increase to ₹80-90 and the area under Wada Kolam could easily rise to 5,000 hectares, he said.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...