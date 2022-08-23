Farmers should install solar panels for more income: Gulati

Stating that government policy is biased towards protecting the interests of consumers, former chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Ashok Gulati urged farmers to install solar panel in their fields to raise additional income.

Participating in a round table on the role and importance of the derivatives market in protecting farm income, organised by commodity exchange NCDEX, Gulati said farmers suffer income loss every time the government moves to suppress rising commodity prices.

“The time of cereal is over and farmers have to shift to high-value crops if they want to increase their income,” he said, adding that installation of solar panels presents a good income opportunity as crops can be grown simultaneously on the land.

On the option trading launched by NCDEX for agri commodities, Gulati said: “This is innovation and it should be promoted rather than banning.” He asked NCDEX executives to convince the government on its relevance now that farmers are agitating for a guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The former CACP chairman also suggested channelling corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to subsidise the premium of farmers in option trading to protect their income.

‘Avoid knee-jerk farm policy’

After NCDEX launched option trading in some commodities, the premium of farmers was subsidised in the first year as a pilot. However, after the ban on soyabean and chana futures and options, farmers have returned to the mandis, according to some representatives of farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

Speaking on the occasion, former agriculture secretary Siraj Hussain said knee-jerk reactions should be avoided in farm policy. Citing the recent stock holding limit on some commodities, he said this will deter investment in the warehousing sector even as there is a need to augment storage space. He also said the sudden announcement of export ban on wheat impacts the credibility of the country.

MSP-related protest

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), a splinter group of the main body that spearheaded the year-long protest against (the now repealed) three farm laws, held a rally in Delhi to demand fixing MSP guarantee on the C2+50 per cent formula.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the newly floated body said the government should be directed to fulfil the agreement it made with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on December 9, 2021, to end the agitation.

The protest in Delhi coincided with the first meeting of the committee on MSP, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, which broadly discussed the mandated topics. Apart from making MSP more effective and transparent, the panel has been tasked with recommending ways to promote zero budget natural farming and crop diversification.