Farmers turn their back on NAFED’s tur procurement

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) has not procured tur (arhar) or soyabean in Latur, one of the biggest tur markets in Maharashtra. Though it has started procurement operations for tur and soya, farmers who used to queue up at procurement centres are selling their produce to traders in the open market where they are getting a much higher price than the MSP.
“The MSP for tur is Rs 6,000 and soya (yellow) Rs 3,800 per quintal. But in the market, farmers are getting between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,500 per quintal for tur, and about Rs 4,700 per quintal for soya. The inflow of tur in the market is less this year and hence rates are climbing up,” said NAFED official, Y. E. Sumthane, in Latur. He added that on average NAFED procures 2-3 lakh quintals of tur from Latur. “This year we have not procured anything so far,” said Sumthane speaking to BusinessLine.
Hari Mokashe, a local in Latur, said that unseasonal rains had affected tur cultivation and farmers are unwilling to sell to the NAFED. “The actual cultivation cost is much more than the MSP and hence farmers are selling their produce in the open market if they get good rates. However, MSP should continue as it is a fall-back option,” he said.
Sominath Gholwe, a farmer and agriculture researcher said, “It is quite possible that the rates in the markets are inflated artificially. At many places, traders don’t offer market rates and purchase produce just above the MSP price. Today, rates of tur and soya are high because production is less. This might not be the scenario when there is ample produce available in the market, and hence MSP is essential." He said farmers are vulnerable and could be exploited in any of the existing market systems.
Tur farmers have opposed the All India Dal Mill Association’s demand to import tur at control prices.
The Association has approached the government seeking imports to stabilise the prices. According to the Association, while the crop is 20 per cent lower this year, the demand from large buyers has pushed up prices.
“The government must decide on the import policy, whether it is tur or onions. On the one hand, the government is keen to implement the new farm laws saying that farmers should compete in the open market. On the other hand, it imports agri commodities if rates go up. Government goes by popular sentiment when it comes to tur or onion prices going up. When farmers suffer heavily due to glut production and low prices, nobody comes to rescue us,” said Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association.
Meanwhile, the price of tur reached Rs 6,950 per quintal in the Jintur market in Maharashtra on Monday. In other markets, the price was above Rs 6,000 per quintal.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...