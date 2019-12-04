Building environment models with multimodal data
Farmers want govt to procure turmeric
Farmers have urged the government to procure turmeric. President of the Federation of Agriculturists Associations C Nallasamy urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure turmeric at decent prices to help the farmers as prices have fallen to one-third of the prices a few years ago.
Meanwhile 1,500 bags of turmeric arrived for sale at the four markets on Wednesday, RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, said.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,688-6,616 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,940-6,140. Of the 797 bags kept for sale, 253 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,624-6,799 and root variety at ₹5,089-6,229. Of the arrival of 425 bags, 323 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,394- 6,814 and root variety was sold at ₹5,099-6,199. Of 365 bags kept for sale, 263 were sold. Our Correspondent
