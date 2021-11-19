Agri Business

Farm laws repealed

Farmers welcome Centre's decision to repeal laws

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2021

A file photo of women from Punjab and Haryana participated in the farmers' protest against the Center's new farm laws at the Tikri Border in Delhi   -  PTI

However, to continue protests till a law is brought to ensure MSPs

The farmers’ organisations have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Friday that the farm laws will be repealed. But in their initial response, they said the protests would continue until a law is passed to ensure Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

Read also: PM Modi takes back farm laws

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Balkaran Singh Brar told BusinessLine that the protests will continue. "We thank the Prime Minister for his decision that the farm laws will be repealed. We congratulate the farmers for their sustained struggles. We will continue these protests until Parliament passes a law to ensure MSP. We urge the Centre to bring such a law in the upcoming winter session of Parliament," Brar said.

The SKM leaders are meeting today to chart the next course of action. Modi had urged the farmers to stop protests and go back to their villages from the borders of Delhi.

Published on November 19, 2021

agricultural policy
