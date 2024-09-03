Farmery, a direct to consumer (D2C) disruptor redefining the consumer experience with fresh, organic food through its farm-to-fork ethos, has launched cow and buffalo ghee. These offerings, set to be available this month, embody the brand’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, and quality while bringing the rich heritage of traditional ghee-making into modern kitchens.

Farmery cow ghee is crafted using age-old methods that preserve the authentic desi flavour familiar to many households across India. This ghee is more than just a cooking medium; it’s a return to the trusted taste of tradition. Made from high-quality milk sourced from reliable local dairy farms, the ghee is produced through a meticulous clarification process, ensuring a product that is both lactose and gluten-free. With its high smoke point, it is perfect for versatile cooking, whether it’s sauteing, stir-frying, or deep-frying. Its rich, flavorful profile adds depth to any dish, making it a staple in everyday cooking. It is a budget-friendly choice, allowing families to enjoy the benefits of ghee without compromising on quality.

Sourced from Murrah buffaloes

For those seeking a unique culinary experience, Farmery has come up with buffalo ghee, made from milk sourced from local Murrah buffaloes. Murrah buffalo milk lends the ghee a distinct nutty flavour with a hint of caramelised nuttiness. This ghee is ideal for high-heat cooking, boasting a high smoke point that makes it suitable for a wide range of cuisines. It is rich in butyric acid, which supports gut health and immunity, making it a functional addition to any diet.

A company statement said the cow and buffalo ghee undergo rigorous quality control processes to ensure they meet the brand’s high standards.

Kamakshi Nagar, Founder of Farmery, said: “Our journey with Farmery began with a quest for quality food that could transform lives and improve health. With the introduction of our cow and buffalo ghee, we are proud to continue this mission by offering the finest, organic ingredients that honour traditional methods while catering to modern, health-conscious lifestyles.”