Farmery, which provides fresh, farm-to-table food, has launched A2 cow milk in eco-friendly glass bottles. The 1-litre bottle is priced at ₹120 and is now available for consumers in New Delhi National Capital Region.

The milk is sourced from local, indigenous cow breeds such as Sahiwal, Gir, Rathi, and Hariana, which are known for their nutritional value and digestibility. Unlike conventional milk, Farmery’s milk is delivered fresh from the farm within 12 hours of milking, preserving its natural goodness.

“Farmery’s A2 Cow Milk is unprocessed and free of chemicals, pesticides, enhancers, or preservatives,” said Kamakshi Nagar, Founder of Farmery. “We’re committed to providing pure, farm-fresh milk, ensuring that our customers enjoy the healthiest option available for their families. Over 7,000 families in New Delhi NCR already trust our milk every morning, and we’re excited to offer them more convenience with our glass bottles,” she said.

The milk is prepared with the utmost attention to quality and sustainability. It is free from chemicals and the 1-litre glass bottle is designed to keep the milk fresh and pure, providing a sustainable packaging solution.

Farmery is offering a 5-day milk trial option for ₹525, providing new customers to experience the benefits of its farm-fresh A2 Cow Milk.