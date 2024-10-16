Farmery, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has launched two new honey variants: ‘Organic Honey’ and ‘Wild Forest Honey’.

A media statement said Farmery’s ‘Organic Honey’ is sourced from certified organic farms, ensuring customers enjoy pure, chemical-free, and nutrient-rich honey, and ‘Wild Forest Honey’ is collected from naturally occurring hives in the forest.

Both variants will be available in glass bottles, packaged as 500 gm with an additional 100 gm free offer. The new offerings also include a wider range of ghee products.

These honey and ghee variants reflect Farmery’s commitment to sustainability and transparency by providing consumers with clean, ethically sourced products, it said, adding, the glass bottle packaging for honey is designed to be both eco-conscious and elegant, maintaining the purity of the honey while reducing plastic waste.

Quoting Kamakshi Nagar, Founder of Farmery, the statement said: “At Farmery, we are constantly striving to offer products that resonate with nature’s purity and our customers’ health needs. With our Organic Honey, Wild Forest Honey, and our premium ghee offerings, we want to bring nature’s finest to every household in a way that is both sustainable and authentic. We believe these new variants will delight our customers with their distinct flavours, high nutritional value, and eco-friendly packaging.”

‘Organic Honey’, ‘Wild Forest Honey’, and ghee variants will be available for purchase on Farmery’s official website and through major e-commerce platforms, starting mid-October, it added.

