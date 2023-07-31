Farmology, an agritech platform, has secured an undisclosed amount in the seed funding round led by iAngels, backed by India Accelerator. The investment round also witnessed participation from HNIs and industry veterans such as Sunil Nair, Siladitya Sarangi and others.

A media statement said the company plans to use the funds to improve the technology, strengthen its team, and scale in its target geographies.

It said the Kolkata-based start-up helps farmers solve all their pre-harvest stage problems with the help of in-house line of patented agri inputs and digital crop advisory using technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, satellite imagery, image recognition, IoT through a super farmer friendly android app. This helps farmers increase their overall income while moving towards more sustainable and modern farming practices, it said, adding farmers can also sell their produce through the platform making it a one-stop solution for farmers.

Covering over 35,000 farmers

Since its inception in 2019, Farmology has served more than 35,000 farmers in crops such as tea, paddy, potato, banana, etc.

Quoting Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner, India Accelerator, the statement said. Farmology brings patented agri inputs and digital crop advisory with a farmer-centric approach to help farmers increase their output. “We have invested in the start-up with great enthusiasm and we intend to witness the fast-paced growth and profitability,” he said.

Anup Ganguly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Farmology, said every farmer faces very similar problems from beginning to the end of a crop life cycle that need to be addressed quickly and accurately. With 150 million farmers, the headroom for growth in this space is immense in India which shows a huge untapped opportunity.

“The speed of transition of farmers going digital has gone up and soon Indian farmers will leapfrog to become the most forward-looking farmer community in the world. At the end of the day, it all comes down to how well you understand your customer and how well can you execute,” he said.

Akash Chandrakar, CTO and Co-Founder of Farmology, said, “It has been our mission to build a personalised yet ‘connected’ agritech platform for farmers. We aim to address a major issue of pre-harvest losses, which is often neglected, through farmer-friendly technology and help farmers generate more income in a smart and informed way.”

