FCI agrees to buy raw rice from Telangana millers

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has agreed to buy 3.44 lakh tonnes of raw rice from rice millers in Telangana.

An FCI delegation met the officials of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Department last week and discussed various issues related to procurement and storage.

The officials explained to the FCI team about issues face by the State in procurement and storage of the crop last year. “We have procured 68 lakh tonnes of paddy in the kharif and rabi seasons last year. We require space to store 23 lakh tonnes of rice in the FCI godowns,” a Telangana Civil Supplies Department official said.