Fertilizer import of key varieties — urea, DAP, MOP and complex — has surged 57 per cent in the first two months of FY24, potentially helping the government in avoiding a crisis similar to the one witnessed last yearwhen farmers protested in many parts of the country due to shortage.

According to latest data, imports stood at 28 lakh tonnes (lt) during April-May of current fiscal against 17.87 lt in the previous year. The fertilizer import had dropped 15 per cent during April-May 2022.

“The import of phosphorus (P) and potash (k) is crucial as the country almost entirely dependent on overseas purchase since domestic production is nil in potash and about 20 per cent in phosphorus,” said an industry expert. Timely import is very crucial to ensure adequate availability, even though the sales will depend on rainfall and monsoon progress, the expert said.

Trade sources said there was 37 per cent increase in import of urea (Nitrogen) to 6.92 lt, 73 per cent increase in Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) to 10.47 lt, 58 per cent increase in Muriate of Potash (MOP) to 4.83 lt and 56 per cent in complex (combination of N, P and K) varieties to 5.78 lt.

Urea sales down

Though urea sales were down during April-May as reported by businessline last week, there was a four per cent increase, each in DAP and complex. The fall in sales of MOP by 23 per cent has been attributed to its higher rate .

On July 2, the monsoon covered the entire country, marking its arrival six days ahead of the usual schedule. During the period between June 1 and July 2, the nation-wide rainfall was at 166.9 mm. However, this figure falls below the average of 180.8 mm, representing an eight per cent deficit.

With the expectation of improved rainfall during the upcoming week, the pace of paddy cultivation, the primary kharif cereal crop, is anticipated to accelerate. This surge in agricultural activity is likely to stimulate the demand for urea and other fertilizers.

The paddy sowing was down 26.3 per cent at 26.55 lakh hectares as of June 30, the Agriculture Ministry said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit