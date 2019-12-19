Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Pratapgarh(UP)28.50-5117.00730725-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.40-4.80700--
Udaipura(Raj)2.30-77.8825.401340013400-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3314.0032503350-
Published on December 19, 2019
