Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Pratapgarh(UP)32.50-91.00750--
Lalganj(UP)1.50-1.50650--
Faizabad(UP)0.60-0.601800--
Published on January 08, 2020
