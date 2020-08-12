Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Gadag(Kar)3.00-3.006100--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70-2.702800--
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC5617.0055505750-

Published on August 12, 2020
