Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Malerkotla(Pun)5.00-10.001400--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60NC10.5030002800-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC5620.0041002400-46.41
Firozepur City(Pun)2.00-4.002250--

Published on October 19, 2020
