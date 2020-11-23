Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 23-11-2020 04:39:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Pratapgarh(UP)46.0041.54124.50740750-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)13.60-27.201600--
Sindhanur(Kar)5.00-10.0011000--
Pune(Mah)4.0033.3320.0018002500-
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00505630.0041003900-46.41
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)1.00-2.001500--

Published on November 23, 2020
