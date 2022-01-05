FICCI to hold two-day agri start-up summit from Jan 6

Industry chamber FICCI is organising a two-day conference on start-ups in the agriculture sector starting Thursday where industry leaders and policy makers are likely to address issues faced by these entities and help find solution.

“The overall objective of the summit is to sensitise, motivate and address the issues that agri start-ups face, so that they innovatively solve the problems faced by the Indian and global agriculture across the value chain,” the Federation said in a statement.

Due to immense potential in the farm sector, these start-ups need to be suitably identified, supported and handheld, so as to mainstream them for the long run, FICCI said.

This year is the fourth edition of the summit, in which start-ups from diverse segments of agriculture value chain will be recognised and awarded for their contribution towards bringing sustainable and innovative solutions. PwC is the knowledge partner in this initiative.

The programme will have session on India-Australia collaboration on precision technologies, India-Israel collaboration in climate smart technologies, India-Netherland’s collaborations in horticulture through digital interventions and India-Germany interventions for sustainability.