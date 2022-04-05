Finally, a ray of hope for over 10 lakh sugarcane cutters in Maharashtra 

For over 10 lakh sugarcane cutters in Maharashtra, this sugarcane season has brought a small, but important change that can alleviate their suffering and exploitation. For the first time, they are getting identity cards, the welfare corporation is being operationalised and their kids are getting hostels to stay in during education.

In April 2019, BusinessLine published a story that cane-cutting contractors are unwilling to hire women who menstruate, so hysterectomies have become the norm. The National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary following the report and the State government appointed a probe committee. The government also put in place a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hysterectomies and announced various other measures to help sugarcane cutters.

October last year, the State government initiated a programme to keep a record of migrant workers and provide them with an identity card. Late Gopinathrao Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation at Pune was inaugurated on Sunday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said children of sugarcane cutters must leave the sickle and take books in their hands and the State government will take every possible step to achieve this dream. He added that identity cards for sugarcane cutters will help them get benefits from all the government schemes.

Exploitation of cane cutters

According to the State government, about 9 -10 lakh sugarcane cutters migrate from 13 districts to other districts, mainly in western Maharashtra during the six months (October to March) of sugarcane cutting season.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admitted that sugarcane cutters are exploited by money lenders and there is a need to address the root cause of the financial exploitation. He warned that the State government will not tolerate the exploitation of sugarcane cutters. He also said the State government will construct 41 hostels in 10 districts across the State for school-going children of sugarcane cutters. Pawar said the State government has to consider housing and insurance policies to cane cutters.

Funds made available

Sugar mills will contribute ₹10 per tonne of sugarcane – that is about ₹110 crore and the State government will contribute ₹110 crore. This amount of ₹220 crore every year will be used for welfare schemes for sugarcane cutters.

“The BusinessLine story awakened the State government and these reforms have started. All these years sugarcane cutters have been exploited at various levels. But now change is happening. There is a long way to go so that sugarcane cutters get better treatment and monetary benefits, but now there is a ray of hope,” said Beed-based Manisha Tokale who is working for sugarcane cutters.