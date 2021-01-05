Finding a market for Telangana Sona

Rice-eaters are quite choosy about the variety they eat. It’s the toughest challenge that the hybrid paddy seed firms face. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has just developed a strategy for the Telangana Government on how to spread the word on its newest rice variety – Telangana Sona (RNR 15048).

Touted to be the best among the league in terms of the crop duration, the new variety developed by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has become an instant hit with farmers in the State.

Short-duration, low GI

It is estimated that Telangana Sona is grown on 10 lakh acres this kharif in the State, indicating the sharp gains it made within a short span of time.

With a distinct flavour, higher protein composition, carbohydrates, energy, Vitamin B3, and with low glycemic index, the variety could be a preferred choice for the urban middle-class.

With a low glycemic index of 51.5 per cent as against the normal 56.5 per cent, it can be sold well to diabetic patients. But the ISB cautions against a campaign centred around diabetes. “A strong association with diabetics that may deter normal consumers from associating with it,” it warned.

Telangana Sona is a climate-smart variety. It can save 2,000-4,000 million cubic feet (tmc) of water and ₹20 crore on pesticide use for every one lakh acres of land. It can replace the traditionally-grown long-duration rice varieties and is highly suitable for both kharif and rabi seasons.

The ISB feels that it should be sold in packets of 5-15 kg to make it convenient for the consumers to carry. It also wants to create a specific brand to attract the consumers.

It wants the players to use social media platforms to reach out to the young consumers.