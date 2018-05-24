Finger turmeric improves, root turmeric decreases

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,839-8,459 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,089-7,899 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric commanded ₹6,899-8,217 , root variety ₹6,530-7,679 .At the Erode Cooperative Marketing society, finger turmeric sold at ₹7,369-8,368 , root variety at ₹6,929-7,902 . All the 1,026 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric sold at ₹7,140-7,929 , root variety sold at ₹6,499-7,969 .