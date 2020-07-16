Finger turmeric price improves

The price of the finger turmeric variety was increased on Thursday.

R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association said: “After few days, good quality finger turmeric among the medium variety was arrived in two markets and the traders after examining the samples, quoted increased price.”

“At the Regulated Marketing Committee the some bags of finger turmeric price increased by ₹500 a quintal and ₹390 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, when compared to previous day reported price. Only few bags have fetched such increased price. In other markets there was no increase in finger turmeric price and also root variety in all the markets,” he added.

Ravishankar said there is no improvement in the price of turmeric at the Turmeric Futures. The traders are waiting for fresh upcountry demand, as they are now getting demand from locals and also from turmeric powder grinding units.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,456 to ₹6,288 quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,569 to ₹5,609 a quintal. Out of 1,349 bags of turmeric that arrived only 559 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,679 to ₹6,729 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,625 to ₹5,799 a quintal. Of the 827 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 733 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,679 to ₹6,459 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,821 to ₹5,759 a quintal. Out of 759 bags, only 677 bags were sold.