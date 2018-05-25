Firm trend in sugar

Sugar market witnessed a firm trend on hopes of supportive steps by the Centre for cash starved mills.On Thursday 20 – 22 mills in Maharashtra’s sold about 45,000 bags at ₹2,510- 2,630 a quintalfor S-grade and ₹2,660-2,790 for M-grade. On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates were: S-grade ₹2,700- 2,790and M-grade ₹2,800-2,912. Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹2,660– 2,720 and M-grade ₹2,760-2,830.