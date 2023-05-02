A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the South-East Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days (around Saturday), which is expected to deepen as a low-pressure area over the same region (around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) during the subsequent two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said Tuesday afternoon.

The months of April and May are known to support pre-monsoon cyclone genesis that have often gone on to become full-fledged cyclones. The IMD had already indicated a low-pressure area was likely to form between May 5 and 11. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD, admitted that some models are suggesting that it could go on to set up a cyclone in the South Bay. “We are watching the situation as it develops,” he added.

Cyclone in making?

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts depicted a strong cyclone posing over the Central Bay by May 12, equidistant from the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha/Bangladesh coasts but comparably closer to the Myanmar coast. No indication is available as to where it may be headed, since a lot will depend on the concurrent position of the seasonal anticyclone and the movement of western disturbances over North India.

In fact, IMD’s own model projections indicate the developing storm would come under the influence of an incoming western disturbance over North-West and adjoining East India. It is likely to be scooped up by the westerly system and carried in an eastern-north-easterly direction away from the Andhra-Pradesh-Odisha coasts. It may even skirt the Bengal coast to be likely dumped over Bangladesh and Myanmar as per these projections, though it is too early to predict the exact landfall area.

Barren-April trend continues

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather said this is the fourth consecutive year when April has not produced a tropical storm, with the extremely severe cyclone ‘Fani’ of 2019 being the last on record. The pre-monsoon season witnesses more storms over the Bay of Bengal than the Arabian Sea. The month of May has a large probability of storm formation as compared to April.

It is also not very uncommon for the Bay and the Arabian Sea to host storms simultaneously. For instance, in May 2021, extremely severe cyclone “Tauktae” raged in the Arabian Sea while very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” formed over the Bay. Earlier in May 2010, cyclone “Laila” formed over the Bay, while cyclones “Bandu” and “Phet” followed up one after the other over the Arabian Sea.

Simultaneous storms

The years 2011 and 2012 are exceptions, when no storm formed during the pre-monsoon season over the Indian Seas. The most severe storm of the recent past was super cyclone “Amphan” in May 2020, which stuck West Bengal. The Arabian Sea has hosted only three tropical storms in the month of May since 2011: “Tauktae” in 2021 and “Sagar” and “Mekunu” in 2018.

Incidentally, Skymet Weather said there is very little likelihood of a tropical storm coming up right now. A weak area of convection is developing over the equatorial region off Sri Lanka during the second week. Decreased wind shear and a warm sea surface allow for deep convection and cloud building. But lower latitudinal bearing (close proximity to the Equator) and an enabling MJO moving farther away do not augur well for accentuation. But this area will be kept under observation until mid-week for more clarity.