First shipment of red rice exports to US flagged off

The first consignment of red rice, sourced from Assam, was shipped from India to the US on Thursday.

The increased exports of the iron rich “red rice”, locally known as “Bao-dhaan“, would enhance incomes of farming families of the Brahmaputra flood plains, a release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry stated.

The red rice, which is grown without the use of chemical fertilisers, is being sourced by LT Foods, the release said.

The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by Apeda Chairman M Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana..

“Apeda has been promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of Apeda which has representations from the rice industry, exporters, and rice producing States including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

During the April- January period of 2020-21, non-basmati rice exports increased 115 per cent to $3.5 billion in value. “We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of the operational and health challenges posed by Covid-19, while ensuring that rice exports continued uninterrupted,” Angamuthu said.