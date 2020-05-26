Fisheries export likely to be down by 5-10 per cent this year: Giriraj Singh

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
India’s fisheries exports could be five to 10 per cent lower as compared to the previous year, but more accurate data will be available only after proper tabulation of data which is expected by June, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.
India’s fisheries exports have been growing at a rate of around 10.8 per cent annually, while production in the country grow by about 7.5 per cent in the recent years, the Minister said.
Even though the fishing activity was affected during the first phase of lockdown, the government decided to allow fishing, both in the sea as well as inland, from April 15 onwards. The government took a conscious decision to allow fishing keeping in mind the adverse impact that poultry sector had due to misinformation campaigns during the Covid-19 outbreak, Singh said while addressing reporters here.
The Minister was briefing the media on the recently-launched ₹ 20,000 crore PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, which was unveiled as part of the Atmanirbhar package by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said this would be used for augmenting inland and marine fish production, improve infrastructure like cold chains and promote cage fishing.
Out of ₹20,000 crore announced as part of the scheme, ₹ 11,000 crore will be used for improving production and promotion of fisheries, while the rest ₹9,000 crore will be used for building infrastructure, Singh told reporters while releasing a document on the scheme.
Currently, the productivity of pond-based inland fisheries is 3.3 tonnes per hectares and the government would strive to increase this to 5 tonnes per hectare in near future. According to him, currently the total pond area used for fisheries is about 22 lakh hectares.
Similarly there is an area of 31 lakh hectares in reservoirs available for fishing, but their productivity is a paltry 120 kg per hecare as of now. The department of fisheries has come out with a plan to introduce cage fishing in these reservoirs. Quoting experts, the Minister said as many as 200 cages can be built in each hectare of reservoirs and can produce as much as 4 tonnes of fish per hectare. In the first phase, the government plans to target those reservoir areas where water is nearly 15 to 20 metres deep, Singh said.
There would be a scheme to promote fisheries in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, where almost 1.75 lakh hectares is affected by saline water. There would be cluster based approach to encourage fishing in these States, Singh said.
On export front, the government would explore two new channels – seaweed as well as ornamental fishing. Even though the global market for seaweed is around $20 billion, India till date made an attempt to get into seaweed exports, 80 per cent of which is cornered by China and Indonesia. Similarly, ornamental fish exports. He hoped that these could become a major income generating opportunity for women self help groups.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...