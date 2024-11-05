The Fisheries Ministry, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have joined to promote and popularise drone applications in the marine fisheries sector.

The initiative aims to significantly enhance the efficiency of marine fisheries, from early detection of algal blooms to precise feed broadcasting in mariculture to rescue operations during emergencies.

As part of this, an awareness workshop and drone demonstration will be held for fishermen and fish farmers at CMFRI on November 8 to showcase the prospects of drone applications for various purposes, including aquaculture input dispensing, live fish transportation, rescue operation, water sampling, underwater imaging, water body monitoring and mapping, and marine mammal stock assessment among others.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian will inaugurate the workshop, which will be followed by a demonstration of potential drone applications.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said the technology will significantly enhance efficiency, reduce labour costs and minimise environmental impact.

It could be used in cage fish farming operations in coastal and offshore waters to monitor fish health, assess water quality parameters, and optimise feed distribution. Drones can also aid in the early detection of algal blooms and other environmental threats to the farming, he said, adding that the technology could be used to monitor paddy seedlings in Pokkali farms.

Another significant benefit of this technology is enabling farmers to get reasonable market prices for their high-value, cage-farmed fish. Drones can efficiently transport live fish from remote aquaculture sites to markets according to requirements, ensuring freshness and reducing transportation time, George said.

The application of drones would also be helpful to improve marine mammal stock assessment and easy surveillance of their interactions, including their strandings. This technology could be used to deploy life jackets for rescue operations during emergency situations. In addition, research works on water quality assessment of the Vembanad Lake will benefit from this innovative technology, he added.

Marine scientists hope that drones can help locate pelagic fish shoals, optimising fishing efforts and reducing fuel consumption.