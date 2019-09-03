Fishmeal producers call off indefinite strike

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Fishmeal producers across the country, who had been on an indefinite agitation since August 1, have called off their strike. They had protested against levying five percent goods and services tax (GST) with retrospective effect.
The strike has been withdrawn following the assurance from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take up the matter in the next GST council meeting", said Dawood Sait, national secretary, All India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers and Merchants Association said. He also said that Rajesh Chudasama, an MP from Junagadh in Gujarat also urged the industry to withdrawthe strike considering the sufferings of fishermen and boat owners.
Read: Fishmeal producers plan strike over retrospective levy of GST
As many as 56 fishmeal industrial units spread across Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu went on a strike, demanding GST exemption. The nationwide strike had crippled the sector, affecting the fishing community across the coastlines.
The Rs 1750 crore industry pointed out that they have not collected GST from customers at any point of transaction, but the Government decided to collect GST from fishmeal producers with retrospective effect.
Fishmeal is a major ingredient for aquatic feed manufacturing. Besides an excellent source of protein, the domestic production of fishmeal has made revolutionary strides in the development of shrimp farming. It is processed from fish mainly fish varieties unfit for human consumption.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...