Fishmeal producers call off indefinite strike

Fishmeal producers across the country, who had been on an indefinite agitation since August 1, have called off their strike. They had protested against levying five percent goods and services tax (GST) with retrospective effect.

The strike has been withdrawn following the assurance from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take up the matter in the next GST council meeting", said Dawood Sait, national secretary, All India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers and Merchants Association said. He also said that Rajesh Chudasama, an MP from Junagadh in Gujarat also urged the industry to withdrawthe strike considering the sufferings of fishermen and boat owners.

As many as 56 fishmeal industrial units spread across Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu went on a strike, demanding GST exemption. The nationwide strike had crippled the sector, affecting the fishing community across the coastlines.

The Rs 1750 crore industry pointed out that they have not collected GST from customers at any point of transaction, but the Government decided to collect GST from fishmeal producers with retrospective effect.

Fishmeal is a major ingredient for aquatic feed manufacturing. Besides an excellent source of protein, the domestic production of fishmeal has made revolutionary strides in the development of shrimp farming. It is processed from fish mainly fish varieties unfit for human consumption.