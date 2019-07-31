Fishmeal producers plan strike over retrospective levy of GST

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
The All-India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers’ and Merchants’ Association has said that its members will go an indefinite strike from August 1 over the retrospective levy of GST on fishmeal with effect from July 1, 2017.
Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Pramod Madhwaraj, Chairman of the association, said the government is resorting to ‘coercive measures’ to realise the tax claims from July 1 2017 up to December 31 2018.
He said the notification of the GST Council was ambiguous about GST levy on fishmeal when the GST was introduced on July 1, 2017. However, a clarification was issued on December 31 2018 saying that fishmeal is taxable at 5 per cent with effect from July 1, 2017. This move has been initiated in spite of the notes to the GST Council by the Karnataka government to exempt fishmeal from GST.
Stating that the matter has been brought to the notice of the ministers concerned at the Centre, Madhwaraj said the department has started forcing the industries to pay tax from July 1, 2017, which the industries did not collect from their clients. Such a measure has resulted in the stoppage of business transactions.
He requested the Centre to nullify the circular dated December 31, 2018. He said the members of the All-India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers’ and Merchants’ Association have been forced to go an an indefinite strike from August 1 as no other option is available to them now.
Terming Karnataka coast as the hub of fishmeal industries, he said 34 of the 56 fishmeal and oil manufacturers in the country are functioning in the State. Other units are spread across the states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. Each unit provides not less than 500 direct employment. The fishmeal and fish oil industry helps generate a foreign exchange of around ₹2,000 crore.
Khader HK, president of the association, said fishmeal is used as an input in aquatic and shrimp feed industries. Fishmeal is made from fish that is unsuitable for human consumption.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...