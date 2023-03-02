Flipkart has launched ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’ program to provide farming communities and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with national market access and more negotiation power.

Aligned with the government’s commitment to empower Indian farmers and boost the agricultural sector, the ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’ program seeks to provide market access and build the capacity of farmers. Additionally, it will help them grow sustainably, get market-ready, and become a part of the mainstream economy through relevant partnerships, the company said in a statement.

As part of the program, farmers and FPOs will be trained on technologies and best practices for improving the quality of produce.

Flipkart India has active partnerships and collaborations with several industry and government bodies, including agriculture departments in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal – for onboarding FPOs onto its e-commerce platform. Through these partnerships, Flipkart India has been able to source pulses, millets, and whole spices directly from farmers and FPOs.

Flipkart has already onboarded several FPOs across the country such as ABY Farmers, Sri Sathya Sai MAC Fed, Jana Jeevana, Nirala Herbal, Sahyadri Farms Supply Chain, and others. It has trained over 10,000 farmers on product quality and food safety while enabling them to expand their market access

“Flipkart India’s association with farmers and FPOs is in line with its commitment to creating avenues for increasing the income of local farmers and helping them scale their offerings at a nationwide level. By harnessing the power of technology, innovation, and e-commerce, the Flipkart Samarth Krishi program will accelerate India’s socio-economic development and benefit everyone in the value chain, from farmers to consumers. The program aims to create a significant positive impact on the Indian agriculture sector and on rural communities,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said.

Covering over 100 commodities such as rice, pulses, whole spices, atta, millets, etc. this program offers a variety of quality products to over 450 million consumers of Flipkart India. The Samarth Krishi program aims to make the digital transformation of the agricultural sector more inclusive by enhancing livelihoods and engaging with 2,500 FPOs by the end of 2023.

