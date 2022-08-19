Flipkart signs pact with IIMR to groom FPOs, SHGs

Flipkart has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) to give Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) access to markets.

Flipkart will work with these communities through virtual and on-ground training and capacity-building initiatives to provide them with an understanding of the quality, pricing, and licenses required to be a part of the FPO ecosystem.

The IIMR will help the FPOs and SHGs with necessary infrastructure and approvals to take this partnership forward.

ALSO READ: WE HUB, NutriHub partner to aid women entrepreneurs in agri business

“Through our collaboration with Flipkart, we aim to improve the operations of small and marginal farmers and FPOs by sharpening their skills and knowledge,” C V Ratnavathi, Director of IIMR, said in a statement on Friday.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice-President of Flipkart, said the company has trained over 10,000 farmers across the country on product quality and food safety.