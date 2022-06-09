Flipkart ties up with Spices Board to offer national market access to farmer communities

Flipkart has announced a tie up with Spices Board under its initiative Flavourit Spices Trading Limited to provide national market access and help promote farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector from all regions of the country.

The partnership, through a Terms of Understanding (ToU), will help sustain the passion for Indian spices and farmers and bring online a variety of spices such as black pepper, Kashmiri saffron, honey, cinnamon, cardamom and Lakadong turmeric, to name a few.

The ToU was signed under the Flipkart Samarth programme, which aims to empower MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs, and rural seller and farmer communities selling products associated with rich cultural heritage through Flipkart’s e-commerce platform.

It was signed in the presence of D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, AB Rema Shree, Director - Research, Spices Board, Neil Christopher Castelino, Director - Corporate Affairs, Flipkart Group.

Inclusive, sustainable biz

Sathiyan said, “Through the Flipkart Samarth program, we aim to drive inclusive and sustainable business growth for small and marginal spice growers. The Flipkart platform will also act as a trade channel for farmers to sell their products on a digital marketplace.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said: “the partnership will enable pan-India market access for farmers, and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector while further augmenting the commitment to the social and economic development of our stakeholders. As a home-grown company, we want to unlock the potential of local farmer communities with the benefits of e-commerce and contribute to their growth and livelihood. This partnership will help fortify this vision.”

Flavourit Spices Trading Ltd is an initiative of the Spices Board aimed at the export, organic production, and certification of 52 spices, including small and large cardamom. The Spices Board is also focused on developing farmer communities with the adoption of technology and financial assistance.

Flipkart has also partnered with various Farmer Producer Organisations to boost access to local staples and augment income for farmer communities on its platform. Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative that aims to help skilled artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective manner. The programme was launched in 2019 as a sustainable and inclusive platform that empowers underserved indigenous communities and businesses with new growth opportunities and better livelihoods.