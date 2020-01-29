Flowers Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BOP
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)440.00-880.0032-23.08
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture